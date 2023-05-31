The Minister of Roads and Hignways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, says the ministry will not rush to construct any road because of a bye-election.



He said the ministry would not be tempted to rush and sacrifice quality, particularly in the Assin North Constituency because there is a forthcoming bye-election.

He said the ministry would ensure that Ghanaians had value for money in road construction.

He urged contractors working in the Assin North enclave to ensure that they undertook contracts within engineering specifications.

Kwasi Amoako-Attah (3rd from left) being briefed on the state of work on the Assin Asempaneye-Assin Kushea road project

“The people know what we have done on roads and I am sure we will win the seat,” he stated.

Inspection

The minister made the comments when he inspected work on the GH¢14.7million 16-kilometre (Km) Assin Asempaneye Assin Kushea road, including the Assin Kushea town roads and the Akyiano-Breman road.

He was accompanied by the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, and officials of the Ghana Highway Authority and Feeder Roads Department.

Culverts and drainage works have been done on the road.

The Central Regional Director of Feeder Roads, Abdulai Braimah, said rainfall and change in scope of work had delayed the project.

Government committed

Mr Amoako-Attah indicated that most of the road projects were begun between 2020 and 2021, saying the government was committed and had been responsible towards bettering the lives of the people through improved road infrastructure.

He commended the contractor, Memphis Metropolitan Contraction Limited, and urged him to undertake prima seal works on the road to save investments in the road as the rains set in.

Mr Braimah said though the work had challenges work was on course.

The minister also inspected the 31.2-Km Assin Praso-Assin Fosu road. Eighteen of the 31.2 Km road is in the Assin North Constituency.

Work on the Assin Praso-Assin Fosu road is being constructed by Shimizu Dai Nippon Construction Company, and is about 90 per cent complete.

Project details

The project, estimated at a cost of $50 million, is being funded by a grant from the Government of Japan and involves the rehabilitation of the 31.2km of road between Assin Fosu and Assin Praso; the dualisation into a 4-lane carriageway of a 1.2km Assin Fosu township roads; the reconstruction of the railway underpass bridge; and the reconstruction of drainage structures between Assin Fosu and Assin Praso.

The contract for the project was awarded on November 15, 2019, with the commencement date set for March, 2020.

However, due to the onset of COVID-19, construction of the road was suspended from April 2020 to March 2021.

The road project is expected to significantly improve travel time and enhance the socio-economic lives of the people in the Assin area.

It is also expected to facilitate the movement of goods to and from the Takoradi Port, ensure easy access to markets, services and reduce road accidents.

Mr Amoako-Attah urged the Assin communities to keep faith with the government as it worked to improve infrastructure to better the lot of the people.

