

The government collected ¢2.095 billion as Road Fund Levy in the 2022 fiscal year, 14.63% lower than the actual target of ¢2.454 billion.

According to the 2022 Annual Energy Sector Recovery Levies (ESLA) Report, total lodgement for the year under review amounted to ¢1.953 billion, indicating a shortfall of ¢141.60 million. The difference between collection and lodgement is attributable to retention by the Ghana Revenue Authority on Road Fund Levy.

The Road Fund Levy for the 2022 fiscal year was projected at GH¢2,454.25 million, while actual collection amounted to GH¢2,095.00 million.

Total amount due to the Ghana Road Fund (GRF) for 2022 based on the Earmarked Funds Capping and Re-alignment Act was ¢1.527 billion out of the total lodgement of ¢1.953 billion.

The variance between the lodgement and the amount due of ¢425.62 million was transferred into the Consolidated Fund for budget support.

At the end of the 2021 fiscal year, there was an outstanding amount of ¢400.78 million due the GRF. Cumulatively, the amount due the Road Fund in 2022 was ¢1.928 billion.

The Ghana Road Fund derives its revenue from five sources, namely Fuel Levy (Road Fund Levy), Vehicle Registration, Road Use Fees, Tolls (Road, Bridge and Ferry) and International Transit Fees.

The Fuel Levy (Road Fund Levy) forms the major source of revenue for the Fund. With the passage of the Energy Sector Levies Act, 2015, Act 899, as amended, the Road Fund Levy was consolidated as part of the ESLA.