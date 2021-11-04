The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is hinting 2021 road accident deaths would be the worst in Ghana’s history.

Already, the death toll from January to September 2021 is 2,100 compared to 2,080 in December 2020.

May Obiri Yeboah

Director-General of the NRSA, May Obiri-Yeboah, revealed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

According to her, there is too much indiscipline on the roads, resulting in so many carnages, deaths, and injuries.

The effects of these crashes beyond the victims, Madam Obiri Yeboah said, also affect spouses.

As an immediate measure, the Road Safety boss said they would on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, launch a national sensitisation programme ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Their aim is to ensure a drastic reduction of crashes on the roads and called on relevant stakeholders to also support the Authority in ensuring discipline on the roads to prevent a loss of the country’s labour force through avoidable road crashes.

Madam Yeboah advised drivers to desist from overloading, speeding, drunkenness, and reckless driving, especially during the Christmas season.