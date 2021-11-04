The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur, has filed a defamation suit against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan.

The MCE on Tuesday, October 26, 2020 filed a defamation suit against the MP following what he described as defamatory comments about him by Mr Ricketts-Hagan after his (Arthur’s) confirmation as MCE.

Cape Coast North MP, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan

In reference to a press conference held by Mr Ricketts-Hagan after the confirmation of Mr Arthur as MCE, the MP was alleged to have used unsavoury words to describe the MCE, saying he was unfit to lead the metropolis.

In a writ, Mr Arthur prayed the Cape Coast High Court to restrain Mr Ricketts-Hagan and his agents from further publishing the defamatory statements against his person.

A statement of case accompanying the writ said the defendant (Ricketts -Hagan) knew that the statements he published about him (Mr Arthur) were untrue.

Mr Arthur indicated in the writ that although he was successfully approved by the assembly members as MCE, the MP was bent on tarnishing his image with unprintable words.

It said the statements were made in an environment where the plaintiff, the MCE, was well known and exercised political power.

Reputation injured

Mr Arthur claimed that the statements by Mr Ricketts-Hagan, which were broadcast in the media nationwide, had seriously injured his reputation and brought it into public scandal and contempt.

Meanwhile, the NDC in Cape Coast, at a press briefing on Monday, expressed disappointment over the decision by the MCE to sue Mr Ricketts-Hagan in court for alleged defamation.

“His role is to steer development, promote peaceful coexistence and cohesion, ignite the essence of tolerance, unity and most importantly ensure that the two major political parties are at peace in the metropolis,” the party said.

NDC Secretary for the Cape Coast North Constituency, George Justice Arthur, said the MCE’s decision to initiate a court action against the MP would set a bad precedent and delay development in the metropolis.