Rihanna displays baby bump in crop top as she goes for a stroll with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna displayed her growing baby bump in a crop top as she took a stroll with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, in West Hollywood.

The 35-year-old singer, who gave birth to the pair’s first child in May 2022, revealed she is expecting again during an explosive half time performance during last month’s Super Bowl.

The loved-up stars held hands as Riri opted for denim blue jeans to match her low-cut stripy top.

Riri gripped a Louis Vuitton clutch and accessorised with dark shades and a gold watch to complete her look.

