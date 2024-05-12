Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has responded to allegations circulating on social media regarding his voter registration status.

In a press release, Mr. Ahiagbah refuted claims made by the NDC that he attempted to register in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise at Ketu South, despite evidence that he voted in the 2020 elections.

He says these accusations of attempted double registration are false and unfounded.

The Deputy National Communication Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale, told Accra-based Metro TV “We will not tolerate this attempt by the NPP to use dubious means to steal the mandate of Ghanaians in the December 7 elections. We have the challenge form with us, and we are calling on the Ghana Police Service to arrest him immediately. If they fail to do so, we will initiate a citizen arrest.”

However, Mr Ahiagbah sought to clarify the sequence of events, explaining that he has been a registered voter in Ketu South since 2000 and encountered an administrative error during the 2023 limited voter registration exercise.

“Today, I went to the registration center where I registered in 2020 to fix the EC’s administrative error, but I was met with a frivolous and obstructive challenge to my eligibility.”

“Despite my attempts to advise the NDC challenger to stop obstructing the registration process, both the NDC agents and EC officials paid no attention,” he explained in a statement.

Mr Ahiagbah expressed disappointment at the obstruction he faced from NDC agents and EC officials during his registration process.

The NPP executive called on the EC to take decisive action to prevent further disruptions.

“This challenge is a sign of more disruptive acts to come. Therefore, I urge the EC to take a firm and decisive stance to deal with these tendencies and ensure peace,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to completing the necessary procedures to ensure his inclusion in the voter register and exercise his democratic right to vote in support of the NPP in the December 7 polls.