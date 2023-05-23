The chairman for the interim management committee of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has refuted claims that the group neglected the late Kwadwo Akwaboah when he was ill.

Highlife musician Akosua Agyapong had alleged in an interview on Adom FM that when the late musician contacted GHAMRO for financial support to buy medicine, they sent him only GH¢ 250.

She wondered if the executives would be able to attend the funeral of Akwaboah Senior after allegedly giving him that paltry amount of money.

Replying to the sentiments on social media, Rex Omar indicated that Akosua’s claims were lies.

“Akosua is the biggest liar! So why didn’t she speak about it till now that the man is dead? We have no such records in our welfare books. Kwadwo was a very proud man and will never say any such thing to anyone,” he wrote in a Facebook comment.

“During his entire years of sickness its only once he ever asked for assistance from Ghamro and when he did, GHAMRO welfare took him to the hospital in their vehicle to meet his doctor and there was no money paid to Kwadwo himself but to the hospital. Records are there to prove this, Kwadwo is dead so now all of a sudden Akosua has become his spokesperson? She should shut up with her fabricated stories and allow the man rest in peace!” he further stated.

The deceased musician Kwadwo Akwaboah, the father of contemporary Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Akwaboah, known for songs such as ‘Awerekyekyere’ and ‘Hini Me’, passed away on May 16, 2023 after falling ill.

Akosua Agyapong’s comment on Adom FM has re-ignited criticism of GHAMRO. The organisation has, over the years, been mauled for lapses in its operations, especially regarding the inequitable distribution of royalties to its members.

Although GHAMRO is a collective management organisation (CMO) and not a welfare group, it is mandated by its constitution to allocate 10% of monies received as royalties to cater for the welfare of musicians.

In the meantime, the managers of the CMO have expressed their commitment to making sure it gets more efficient for music right owners in Ghana.

ALSO