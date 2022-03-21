Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has denied saying that all 16 flagship programmes of government will be reviewed.

According to him, the programmes will be looked at and not cancelled, contrary to reports by some news portals in that regard.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah was reported to have said that 16 flagship programmes of government will be cancelled.

The said reports said the decision was taken during the three-day cabinet retreat at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region to mitigate the economic difficulties in the country.

But, reacting to the report, the Minister noted the programmes are rather up to be looked at and not cancelled.

“All the 16 flagship programmes are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programmes should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved. However, he wants it done within the constraints of item number two, which is the fiscal framework we are working with.

“If based on the caps that we are working with we will have to rescope a particular flagship programme, we will do it and see how much we can achieve. So all the 16 are up for discussion; none is off-limit.

“Only that the President has laid down the red line that we will not compromise on the fiscal consolidation agenda because our real problem over the years has been a year-on-year deficit going out of hand,” he explained on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

