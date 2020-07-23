Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has revealed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise to build some 88 district hospitals will begin dring his next term.

Mr Ofori-Atta disclosed this while presenting the 2020 Mid-Year Budget Review on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Though he did not clearly state the source of funding for the project, he said Ghanaians will build all the 88 district hospitals.

“The pandemic has also brought to the fore a gap in our health delivery system, that is why with urgency we have effectively coordinated a sustainable long term response to the health needs of the people under the agenda 111 previously agenda 88 initiative which has to do with building of hospitals.

ALSO READ:

“We will design, build and equip new hospitals, every district will have one and there will also be new regional hospitals. This demonstrates the government’s commitment, the hospitals will be built by Ghanaians in President Akufo-Addo’s next term,” he announced.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo, in a nation’s address in April 2020, announced the construction of hospitals in some 88 districts across the country.

The hospitals to be completed within a year, he explained, will be quality, standard-design, one hundred bed hospitals, with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers.

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress described the promise of President Akufo-Addo as political gimmick since the same was captured in the New Patriotic Party’s manifesto.

The opposition party is certain the district hospital promise will be another failed political promise