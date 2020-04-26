President Akufo-Addo has announced plans by government to build 88 district hospitals across the country.

The hospitals to be completed within a year, he explained will be a quality, standard-design, one hundred bed hospital, with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers.

“It will mean ten (10) in Ashanti, nine (9) in Volta, nine (9) in Central, eight (8) in Eastern, seven (7) in Greater Accra, seven (7) in Upper East, five (5) in Northern, five (5) in Oti, five (5) in Upper West, five (5) in Bono, four (4) in Western North, four (4) in Western, three (3) in Ahafo, three (3) in Savannah, two (2) in Bono East, and two (2) in North East Regions” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He also indicated that, government also put in place plans for the construction of six (6) new regional hospitals in the six (6) new regions, and the rehabilitation of the EffiaNkwanta Hospital, in Sekondi, which is the regional hospital of the Western Region.

“We are going to beef up our existing laboratories, and establish new ones across every region for testing. We will establish three (3) infectious disease control centres for each of the zones of our country, i.e. Coastal, Middle Belt and Northern.

The the overall objective, President Akufo-Addo stressed is to set up a Ghana Centre for Disease Control as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

He maintained that, the recent, tragic CSM outbreak, with over forty (40) deaths, has reaffirmed the need for ready access to such infectious disease control centres, even though, in our time, nobody should die of the disease.