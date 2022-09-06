It has emerged that, the infamous Chinese ‘galamsey’ suspect, Aisha Huang, returned to Ghana four months after she was deported in 2019.

According to reports, she allegedly entered the country through Cote d’ivoire with the help of some security personnel.

President of the Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah, revealed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

The arrest of Aisha Huang also known as Aisha Ruixia came as a surprise to many following her deportation.

She is facing a charge of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license. Aisha Huang has since been remanded into lawful custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

But Michael Kwadwo Peprah said the ‘galamsey’ suspect was able to return to Ghana just four months because she is very influential and wields a lot of power due to the backing she receives from some high-profile state officers, including top security personnel.

“Aisha Huang told me no one in Ghana can jail him because she is well connected and I believe her. We have failed in the fight against galamsey,” Mr Peprah bemoaned.

He could not fathom how Aisha was able to sneak into Ghana and allegedly changed the details on her Chinese passport.

Mr Peprah is certain Aisha Huang will be free again due her influence in high places.