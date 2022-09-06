Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions League preliminary stage second round match against RC Kadiogo will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The comes after the CAF Club Licensing department granted Asante Kotoko SC license to use the Baba Yara Stadium for its home matches.

The collaborative work between the Club, GFA and the National Sports Authority ensured that the Stadium meets the club licensing requirements.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022 and will kick off at 3:00pm.

Meanwhile, Ivorian referee Patrick Tanguy Jean Phillipe Vlei has been named as referee for the match.

He will be assisted by compatriots Koabenan Prosper Adiouman and Kalidou Bamba with Kouassi Frederic Francois Biro.

Langtombong tombong Tamba from Gambia will be Match Commissioner and Christiana Baah is the COVID- 19 Officer.