Dancehall actress, Queen Haizel, who reappeared after she was confirmed dead, has vowed not to stay in her ‘grave’ with some secrets.

The musician confessed before her road to fame, some top personalities looked down upon her, and it’s about time she starts spilling some information.

She got her motivation from popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky who has mocked some celebrities who downplayed him in a viral video.

She confessed she was insulted, looked down upon, discouraged, but above all, she soared higher, and to her, she is steadily becoming better than those celebrities.

She captioned the speech which motivated her: “This video Jux Changed My Thoughts honestly, used to think I was the only one, tho I am now experiencing mine. Reason y I dnt Joke with @official_spiritans. I will Play this Video Everyday, till it’s time to talk about mine too😣”

Watch video below: