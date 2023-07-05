Parliament is scheduled to take the second reading of the Anti-LGTQI+ bill today, July 5, 2023.

Even before parliamentary business for the day begins, religious leaders from the Christian and Muslim fraternities have filled the public gallery of the chamber.

The Proper Human Sexual Rights & Ghanaian Family Values bill, known as Anti -LGBTQI Bill 2012, has gathered a lot of discussions in the Ghanaian space.

The report on the bill was laid in the House on March 30, 2023, by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

But the private members’ bill being sponsored by about seven MPs has been hit by two suits, one in the High Court and the other in the Supreme Court.

In an interview with Adom News, the leader of the Christian Leadership and Vice President of Apostolic Church Ghana, Apostle Christopher Afum Nyarko, expressed hope the bill will be passed into law.

He stated that any activity that frowns on the Ghanaian culture and are against the principles of God must not be tolerated.



