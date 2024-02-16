The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, has issued a stern warning to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

He said the Office will face repercussions if it fails to release the salaries of 404 teachers by today, Friday, February 16, 2024.

On February 14, GNAT, NAGRAT, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers jointly gave the OSP a 72-hour ultimatum to ensure the disbursement of the outstanding salaries, or else they would take action.

According to reports, the OSP is being accused of withholding the salaries of 1310 teachers, although 906 have already received their pay.

The Office has cited an ongoing investigation into alleged ghost names on the government’s payroll as the reason for the delay.

In an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Musah said the OSP has no authority to withhold teachers salaries noting that, any further delay would be solely attributed to the OSP.

“By the end of today, we expect the OSP to take necessary steps to ensure the release of the teachers’ salaries from the banks. If there are any concerns regarding individual teachers, they should address those directly with the respective Agency head, not interfere with payment processes,” Mr. Musah stated.

He further warned that if the salaries are not disbursed as promised, the responsibility for any subsequent actions taken by the teacher unions would rest solely on the OSP.

“As of next week, any consequences arising from the delay in salary payments should be squarely attributed to the OSP. We will not hesitate to take action, and the OSP should be prepared to face the consequences of their inaction,” he warned.

