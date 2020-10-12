Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko, who turned a new age some days ago, has received a beautiful present from her hubby, Ned Nwoko.

The excited mother of one took to Instagram to share a video of herself as she unboxes the gift her hubby presented to her.

The box contained an expensive Rolex wristwatch. She recounted how her former Rolex was stolen by an unknown person.

She also expressed her gratitude to Ned Nwoko for surprising her with the beautiful gift, in celebration of her ’20th’ birthday.

“My Rolex was stolen so hubby decided to replace with a better one. Thank you baby,” she said.

Not long ago, her husband bought her a Brabus and a well-furnished house which she gifted to her mother.

Watch the video below: