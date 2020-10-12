An interesting drama occurred when a woman, carrying a child, stormed a church to stop a wedding ceremony between her husband and another woman.

To the surprise of the guests, the woman stormed the church just when the pastor was blessing the marriage.

Amid loud screams, she claimed the man was her husband and they children.

She went on to make wild allegations including that the supposed husband spent the night with them only to wake up for a wedding she knew nothing about.

The bewildered groom stood speechless as the woman keeps ranting before the congregation.

Watch the video below:;