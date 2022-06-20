Musician Reggie Rockstone has waded into the LGBTQI conversation.

He says in spite of everyone’s sexual orientation they should be treated with respect.

“When you talk about LGQBTI, I just know that my children have no hate in them, I don’t raise my children to hate. Whatever you are I might treat you with respect just like I expect you to treat me with respect. That’s how I was raised and that’s how I’m raising my kids, there’s no hate, there’s no prejudice, we are God’s creation and so I don’t have that power to be judgmental,” he said.

He said this on The Probe on Saturday, during the Father’s day edition. The show brought together fathers from the entertainment industry to deliberate on both national and issues bordering on Fatherhood.

Asked by host Emefa Apawu about his view on the LGBTQI discourse, he stated that whether a child is oriented to be part of the LGBTQI community or not depends on how they are raised at home.

“Charity, they say, begins at home,” he said. He added that for him, he is raising his kids to be heterosexual since they’re being raised by heterosexual parents, but in case they change their minds in the future, that’s not going to be grounds to reject or disown them.

“If I am saying that I’ll raise my children because they come from a heterosexual unit, I know what I’ll put to my children through. However, I’m not God and sometimes you get surprises and you’ve just got to deal with it, but the love remains the same.”