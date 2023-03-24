National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, took to social media on Friday to celebrate the birthday of his beautiful wife, Irene.

In a heartfelt post, Mr Gyamfi, who tied the knot in a colourful wedding last year, shared a photo of his wife, expressing his love and admiration for her.

Wishing my better half @i_ren.e a happy and blissful birthday. May the Lord increase his blessings upon your life gorgeous one ❤️

Congratulations 🎉.

The post quickly went viral on social media, with many expressing their admiration for the couple and wishing the birthday girl a happy day.

Mr Gyamfi’s followers flooded the comments section with well wishes and heartwarming messages.

His wife who couldn’t hide her joy after seeing the post replied to the post.

She wrote:

My Husband, the only Honourable I know , Thank you SG #toinfinityandbeyond❤️.