Musician Amerado is currently a first-year student reading Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon. And yes, he has plans to be a statesman in the not-too-distant future.

At the end of his four-year undergraduate course, Amerado who is the curator of Ghana’s first newscasting series, Yeete Nsem, is likely to add politics to his music career.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz, rapper Amerado, 28, said: “I don’t mind going into politics in the near future. If I feel it is right for me, why not?

“I believe music business works hand in hand with politics because in both ventures, we are always working to convince people to become our core followers. Once I realise politics won’t hurt my music career, I will go into it.

“Also, I will do a Masters programme in Public Administration which is a ‘branch’ of Political Science. This will come in handy for my music business. There are instances where contracts come in and my knowledge about that is very low and I believe that will go a long way to help,” he stated.

Touching on how he managed to juggle school and music, Amerado, born Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, explained: “It is very challenging but I thought of all that before proceeding to do the course. I challenged myself because I believe I am a go-getter. When I set my eyes on something, I go for it.”

“It is very tough, I must admit. There are times I go for lectures and there is so much tension because it seems all eyeballs are on me. It is a totally new environment but I just have to get used to it. It’s however been good so far. It is very hard but with God on my side, I will try.”

“Well, life itself is demanding, I think the most embarrassing bit of living is when you are not living at all, when you wake up and you don’t have anything to do. I don’t want to be idle. Most of the times, I want to be engaged, to try out new endeavours.”

“I just want to be doing something all the time so that in future, I won’t have to rely on just one venture. It is challenging but I am coping. Even before I started doing music, I used to work as a cashier in the statistics department of a hospital. And that was when I was trying to come out with my music so I was combining the two,’’ he said