The attention of the Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has been drawn to the creation of a fake Twitter account that is publishing falsehoods attributed to the son of the former President, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings.

The fake Twitter handle @KimathiRawlings was not created by Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings and all the posts on the handle are not attributable to him.

The matter has been reported to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Criminal Investigations Department and representations made to the company, Twitter.

We urge all members of the public to disregard any publication emanating from the said account and warn persons who dabble in impersonation through the creation of such fake accounts that we will investigate, identify and have them face the law for such criminal activities.

These are difficult times for the family and we request all to respect the family’s privacy and desist from actions that bring the image of the family into disrepute.