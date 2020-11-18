Former secretary of ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed his love for highlife artiste, Kofi Kinaata.

Ambassador D.K. Osei took his love to the extreme when he halted an interview on Joy News’ PM Express to sing Kofi Kinaata’s popular song, ‘Sweetie Pie’.

Immediately the song started playing slowly in the background, Ambassador Osei started dancing to the song and requested another.

With smiles all over his face, he closed his eyes to soak the music in quietly and only opened them when it got to his favourite line.

MORE

To him, the verse where Kinaata confessed his heart beats ‘gbum’ at the sight of his lover is absolutely relatable, hence his love for the masterpiece.

His endorsement has got Kofi Kinaata jolly, giving him the bragging right to adjudge ‘Sweetie Pie’ “a favourite LOVE song for all ages”.

Watch video below: