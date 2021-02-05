The Sekondi High Court will, today, deliver its judgement in the trial of the two men accused of kidnapping and murdering Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Ruth Abekah, in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis in 2018.

This follows the end of the submission by the defense lawyers of Samuel Udeotuk Wills and John Oji.

Prior to the ruling, the prosecution filed their written addresses on Wednesday, February 17, which was preceded by an oral hearing of the jury on Wednesday, March 3.

Forensic examination had earlier confirmed the identities of the girls after the police had retrieved their remains from a septic tank in the vicinity of the residence of the accused.

READ ALSO:

During cross-examination by Madam Patience Klinogo, the Chief State Attorney, Oji, the second accused, rejected the investigators’ statement that they had retrieved some Facebook conversation between him and the first accused, Wills.

He explained that the mobile phone he used did not support social media applications.

Madam Klinogo has said Oji and Wills had discussed the use of blood sacrifices for money in those conversations but Oji disagreed with her.

She asked: “During one of such conversations, first accused asked whether you can kill someone for money and you said yes,” but John Oji replied: “I disagree”.

“Again Udeotuk Wills asked you whether cocaine can make a lady stupor and you said no but he should rather use heroin,” Madam Klinogo pointed out to Oji, who, again, disagreed.

Madam Klinogo, then asked: “Which of the four girls did you know?” and Oji said: “I did not know any of them”.

The prosecutor asked: “Do you know Priscilla Blessing Bentum?”, but he answered in the negative.

“I put it to you that you knew her, she was your girlfriend,” Madam Klinogo pointed out to him, but Oji replied: “I don’t even have a girlfriend in Nigeria. I don’t know any Priscilla”.

The Prosecutor told him: “On 17th August, 2018, you personally kidnapped Priscilla Blessing Bentum and you told the first accused about it?” but Oji said: “I disagree with that”.

“On 29th July, 2018, you and first accused agreed to cause the death of Ruth Abekah,” she stated, but Oji, once again, disagreed.

Oji and Wills were arrested by the police following the disappearance of Ruth Love Quayson, 18, a graduate of the Fijai SHS in Takoradi; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, a student of the University of Education, Winneba, residing at Kansaworodo, a suburb of Takoradi, and Priscilla Mantebea Korankye, 15, a student of the Sekondi SHS.

The disappearance of the girls gained national attention for months as the security services conducted intensive investigations to find the girls and the culprits, while human rights campaigners joined the anguished parents to put pressure on the government to get results.