Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken to social media with a post in appreciation of his best friend, Tonto Dikeh.

The effeminate celebrity shared a photo of the Nollywood diva on his Instagram page accompanied with a note in which he prayed for her and gushed about their friendship.

Bobrisky, while describing Dikeh, as his number one fan said he usually prays on a daily basis for God to give her more years on earth.

According to him, they both started out as friends but their relationship has grown into a lot more than mere friendship.

He said: “My no 1 fan of all time !!!! Each time i wake up everyday I pray God give u long life. With u am always covered . We are friends but suddenly became blood (family) If you are looking for tonto ask me, if you are looking for Bobrisky ask tonto.”

The cross dresser concluded his post by noting that he cannot wait to hug, peck Dikeh so that she would see how much love he has for her.

“I cant wait to hug you, peck you so you could see how much I love u. Thanks for all you do,” he wrote.

Read his post below: