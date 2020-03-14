Controversial Nigerian brand ambassador and male crossdresser, Idris Okuneye. popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed that dream husband.

Bobrisky, has been talking about his boyfriend for ages but no one has a clue the exact man he is dating although he has been romantically linked with some Abuja big boys, well he wants other men to stay away from him if they don’t look like his ‘future husband’.

Bob, as she is fondly called by friends and loved ones shared a prefect description of how he wants his husband to look and captioned it: ” Future husband if you are not dis cute pls stay away biko. Have never see dis kind fine boy in Nigeria 😂😂😂😂. Each time I open ig dis fine boys pop up, I noticed they are all in USA . I go like relocate to that USA”.

Although he has since deleted the content but Kemi Filani News was quick to grab it before he did.

