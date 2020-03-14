The long arms of the law has caught up with a 22-year-old rapist, Sunday Ogaji, for allegedly defiling a pregnant goat till it died.

Ogaji has also been dragged to an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Mr Ogaji, with “unnatural offence.”

The prosecution counsel, Olubu Apata, a police sergeant, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 4 at about 2. 30 pm at Basiri area in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant raped the she–goat and she died on the spot.

Mr Apata said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, admitted him to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum. She adjourned the case until March 31 for hearing.

