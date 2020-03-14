The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the cancellation of this year’s Open Day event.

According to the Armed Force, this has come about “due to current operational exigencies.”

“Any inconvenience caused by this cancellation is deeply regretted,” a statement issued on Friday, March 13, 2020, and signed by Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie, Director Public Relations.

The Open Day event has been a part of the activities that mark Ghana’s Independence Day anniversary.

The event offers civilians an opportunity to interact with the military and to have an insight into the work of the military.

The soldiers usually treat the gathering to foot and arms drill, display of some basic weapons and amusement shootings.

The programme is usually attended by students from basic and second cycle institutions and the general public.