After spending a huge amount of money on looking good, popular male barbie, Bobrisky, does not expect poor people to ask him out for a relationship.

However, that does not seem to be the case as the socialite is disappointed in all his investment to look very beautiful.

Recently, the cross dresser took to his social media page to express his heartbreak at the calibre of guys asking him out. While pretending to shed tears in the video, Bobrisky said that his heart is so heavy.

According to him, only broke guys come to ask him for a relationship or to take him out on a date.

Showing off his beauty, Bobrisky told his admirers to request for his account number as he is more interested in money than the compliments.

“Guys, my heart is so heavy. There’s something I want to say and if I don’t say it, I won’t be fine. Why are broke guys coming to my DM? You want to take me out, you love me. If you love me, you’ll ask for my account number. See as I fine, see fine girl… How can you tell me you want to take me out and you don’t have money? All you do is… you are so pretty, you are so fine… Give me money,” he said.

