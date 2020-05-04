Oloboi Commodore has hinted that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will in the next few days decide the future of the Ghana Premier League.

Football has come to a standstill since March 15 following the directives of the president to suspend all social gatherings following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Administrators in the country have called on the country’s football body to declare the season null and void due to the outbreak.

But, according to the General Manager Great Olympics, the GFA made it known to the clubs following a meeting that they are monitoring what is ongoing outside the shores of Ghana with regards to the various leagues that have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will brief the clubs in two weeks time.

“I side with people who say we shouldn’t cancel the league because it will bring legal issues unless that is the only way we can resolve our issues,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have made agreements with people, players have got contracts with clubs although FIFA has said that there is a force majeure, if one takes a matter to court, FIFA allows that matters of contracts can be taken to the ordinary courts although they don’t agree that we should do that. If you take it to court you have not breached any FIFA regulation so there will be several ramifications.

“In view of this the GFA said we should give them time, they are studying the situation globally so that when a decision is taken we would all understand where we are going and they said we should give them at least two weeks,” he said.

However, the Confederations of African Football has given the GFA up to Tuesday, May 5 to decide the future of football in the country.