The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to hold a vigil in honour of late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The event is expected to come off tonight, at the Obra Spot in Accra from 6 pm to 12:00 midnight.

The decision came after a closed-door meeting held by the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and the Political Committee of the party.

In a statement giving more details, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the party is committed to celebrating the life of its founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

The statement added that “party offices will also be marked in red and black, and party flags will fly at half-mast during our period of mourning.”

The party further directed all regions, constituencies and branches to “organise appropriate funeral related activities at their various levels.”