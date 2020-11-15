A US-based Ghanaian woman, Sophia Tagoe has died in a motor accident Thursday, October 22, in Sandy Springs Georgia.

The incident occurred on the eastbound lanes of The Perimeter around the area of New Northside Drive.

According to Georgia police, the 41-year-old was riding her moped on the highway when another vehicle struck her from behind.

The driver had tried to swerve to the left but was unable to do so in time.

She was immediately knocked onto the highway where a second vehicle struck her.

Due to the traumatic nature of her injuries she was pronounced dead on site.

Both drivers who hit her remained at the scene so they could cooperate with the police.

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision remains ongoing.

Madam Tagoe is said to have moved to the US after winning a visa lottery about 22 years ago.