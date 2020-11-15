Outspoken Deputy National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has shared her near-death experience after a ghastly accident in August 2020.

Jennifer Queen who nearly lost her legs expressed her profound appreciation to God for giving her a second chance.

“At a point I wanted the doctors to cut off my legs because of the excruciating pain” she stated.

The NPP woman who spend months on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital gave details of the pain she went through on road to recovery on Accra-based Neat FM.

Jennifer Queen thanked officials at the Korle Bu including Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye who worked assiduously to save her life.

