Head of the History Department of the University of Cape Coast has called on management of Achimota School to comply with the directive of the High Court to admit two Rastafarian boys it denied admission to the school.

Professor De-Valera Botchway said any attempt to do otherwise could dent the international reputation of the institution.

The History Professor, also a Rastafarian, made the call when commenting on the court’s decision on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

An Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021, ordered Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students it denied enrollment.

The Human Rights Division of the High Court, presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students could not be limited by the rules in question.

The ruling, hailed by the Rastafarian Society, was received with mixed feelings. Those against the judge’s decision argued that the ruling has opened the floodgates for other religious sects to also fight for their rights.

Others are also calling on Achimota School to appeal the High Court decision at the Supreme Court.

But Professor De-Valera Botchway said though it is within the right of Achimota School to appeal the decision, he believes it is not necessary.

He maintained that, the young boys with dreadlocks don’t pose any danger to other students to warrant an appeal.

Rather, the History Professor urged the school to embrace the boys and learn more about the Rastafarian faith.

“A lot of people are not enlightened about the Rastafarian faith but the rights of the children to education must be respected,” he noted.

On the mentality of the two boys, he was certain they will walk chest out on Achimota School.

“They are resolute and strong in their mind and I know they will walk through the corridors of Achimota School with strength,” Prof. Botchway added.