The Greater Accra President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Ras Caleb, has given an update following a visit to music producer Sugar Tone’s home after a video of the industry player drank to stupor popped up online.

In an interview on Adom TV’s Ahosepe show, Ras Caleb said the entourage included musician Trigmatic, Michael Bamfo, and manager of UK-based musician Reggie Zippy among others who took the trip in good faith.

According to Ras Caleb, Sugar Tone is not doing drugs like some media outlets reported after his sad video circulated on social media.

Ras explained that Sugar Tone is rather addicted to alcohol, adding that, he smokes habitually but declined the fact that he was sniffing cocaine and other hard-related drugs.

The Greater Accra MUSIGA president stressed on the fact that Sugar Tone’s condition can be attributed to loneliness and neglect.

“I don’t want a sensation that cannot benefit him… that’s why we are trying to curtail it. We sat with his mother and uncle, thus, the mother’s brother, and all was well.

“One thing I want the people to know is that he is not mad and he doesn’t have a mental problem. He is a very lonely man who is feeling rejected; Yes, I know,” he said.

Upon sighting them, Ras said Sugar Tone was happy to receive them.

He was so happy because we didn’t go there to judge him. The guy is smart and knows why we came because he has been listening to the media.

He is addicted to alcohol… he is not on drugs… he may smoke weed but he is not taking crack and the rest, he said.

According to Ras Caleb, a web platform has been formed following the visit to solicit ways to assist the once-well-sought-after sound engineer.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Sugar Tone’s father on Adom TV, he revealed that his son has been into drugs and recounted countless times he advised him against it.

His father equally alleged that late highlife musician Daasebre Gyamenah introduced his son, Sugar Tone into drugs but Daasebre’s family denied the allegation.

Watch the video below: