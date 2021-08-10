The Director of the Veterinary Services Directorate, Dr Patrick Abakeh, says 30 farms have so far been affected with the Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) in the country.

In all, 46,128 birds have died.

The Greater Accra Region leads the statistics with 21 farms being affected; killing 21,600 birds; 12, 494 died naturally and 9,106 were destroyed.

In the Central Region three farms have been affected causing the death of 13,657 birds; 4, 100 birds died naturally while 9,557 birds were put to death.

In the Ashanti Region 7,977 birds have died as four farms have been affected; 4, 884 were killed by officials of the Veterinary Services while 3,093 died naturally.

The Volta Region has so far recorded cases in two farms resulting in the death of 2,894 birds which died naturally.

Briefing the media on the latest figures Tuesday, Director of the Veterinary Services Directorate, Dr Abakeh, assured farmers the Agric Ministry would compensate them for their loss.

“We want to urge farmers if any of your birds are infected quickly report to the Veterinary Services Directorate so we can help control the spread of the disease.

“Let me assure you that whatever birds the veterinary service destroyed we will compensate you.

“What we have heard of late is that some people are telling you not to report to the Veterinary Services when you realise your birds are affected if you do that you will not be able to contain the spread of the disease and your livelihood would be lost,” he advised.

Following the outbreak, the Ministry placed a ban on the movement of poultry and poultry products within and from the affected regions to other parts of the country.

Cautioning farmers to respect the directive Dr Abakeh said the ministry needs their support to contain the spread of the virus and eradicate the disease.

“The ministry is doing everything possible to contain the spread of the disease but we cannot do that without your help, so please tell your colleagues to get on board so we avert further spread in other regions,” he added.