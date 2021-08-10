A 21-year-old Junior High School (JHS) pupil has been paralysed after falling from a tree in the Oti Region.

Information gathered by Adom News suggested that the incident occurred while the victim, Gideon Boafo, was searching for charcoal to sell and pay his school fees.

For two years now, young Boafo, who was a pupil at Monkrah, a farming community in the Krachi West District of the Oti Region, has been bedridden.

He has since struggled to walk or do anything for himself due to a spinal injury he suffered.

He was sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further investigations and management but was brought home to continue treatment at Kete-Krachi Government Hospital.

This was due to the family’s inability to raise Gh¢20,000 for his surgery.

He is currently being managed for Spinal injury with Paraplegia and associated Chronic Urine Retention as it is the only surgery that could give him a new normal life again to enable him to continue his education.

Gideon’s mother, Magdalene Akua Anyobode, whose source of livelihood is picking of Parkia Biglobosa Dawadawa fruits, could not hold her tears as she recounts the hardships endured in the past years to settle her son’s bills.

According to her, she cannot wait for her son to get back on his feet and return to school.

They are, therefore, appealing to non-governmental organisations and well-meaning Ghanaians to support him to enable him undergo the spinal surgery.