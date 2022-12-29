Ghanaian rapper, Micheal Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, held the 10th edition of his Rapperholic Concert at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center(AICC) on Christmas day 25th December and thrilled fans with some of his timeless tunes.

The biggest Sarkodie fan at the event was his sister, Hannah Addo, who joined him on stage. The proud lady was excited as she joined Sarkodie from the stands.

She performed ‘Dangerous’ which features E.L with her big brother and the crowd cheered loudly for the two adorable siblings.

One peculiar thing that happened when Hannah jumped on stage was that a bouncer mistook her for a regular fan.

When Hannah started singing and dancing, the bouncer quickly rushed to get her off the stage but was saved by the bell when Sarkodie introduced her to the crowd as his big sister.

The bouncer stopped in his tracks and returned to his post when he heard Sarkodie’s introduction. Many hilarious netizens teased the bouncer, saying he was on the brink of losing his job.