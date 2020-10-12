The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) says the current heavy rains, which are usually accompanied by strong winds would continue till November.

The warning follows massive flooding in some parts of Accra after Saturday and Sunday’s downpour.

The Acting Officer in Charge of Central Analysis and Forecaster at the Meteo Agency, Felicity Ahafianyo, who gave the caution also urged the public to familiarise themselves with daily weather forecasts before leaving their homes.

“Within this week, the concentration is moreover the Oti Region, Western Region, Western-North, Ashanti Region and then parts of the coastal belt, especially the northern fringes of the coastal belt, so, for this week, rain is still in the forecast for us”, she added.

Already, areas including Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Odawna, Graphic Road, Adabraka, Weija, SCC, Tuba Tollbooth, Kingstown, Kasoa, Adentan Commando, and Nsakina have been badly affected since the rains came down over the weekend.

With issues of poor environmental practices including building of houses in water ways and throwing of rubbish into open drains still an issue, many have expressed worry that more rains will led to more havoc and deaths.

But Madam Ahafianyo says the country must expect regular downpour in the coming days.

“For the rains to cease completely for those of us over the southern sector, we are looking at between the last week of October to the second week of November”.

“For most areas over the middle sector, the rains will cease and those of us along the coast, the east coast will be between that second week of November to the third or fourth week of November.

“Then, the Western Region, it will also be in the first or second week of December.

“So, between now and the second week of November, we still expect rains but the intensity is what we are looking at,” she said