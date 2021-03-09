No pain comes close to that of a man who just lost the woman he planned to spend eternity with.

Ugandan journalist Stephen Mbidde was the happiest guy two years ago. Why? He had just said “I do” to the girl of his dreams.

But sadly, his life came crashing down in 2021 after his wife breathed her last.

Shanitah Kiwalabye, the radio presenter’s late spouse, was fighting cancer and sadly lost the battle over the weekend.

Digital news site My Wedding announced the sad news on social media and everyone who read it broke down in pain.

Stephen was passionately in love with his partner. He valued her, cherished her, adored her and admired her.

And even during their interview with mywedding.co.ug two years back, the pair had so many plans.

They expressed an intense urge to please each other and hoped that their spark would stay alive for many years to come. .

Stephen’s colleagues and friends from the journalism fraternity visited the bereaved husband and granted him a shoulder to lean on. May Shanitah’s soul rest in eternal peace.