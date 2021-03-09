A video of ghanaian actress, Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, grieving the loss a lady she has described as a ‘daughter’ has finally surfaced online.

The actress has, in the video, identified the said daughter as Rebecca Sagoe, who is well remembered for her dance moves during the former’s wedding to Michael Kissi Asare.

The video has adequately captured those memorable dance moves.

According to Kyeiwaa, her bond with the late Rebecca developed when they met at Massachusetts in the United States of America after which they remained close even to the point of her serving as a chief bridesmaid at her wedding.

Barely eight months after the plush wedding, they met again, this time, at the filing past of young Sagoe’s mortal remains, after she passed on while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The veteran actress is seen in the video wailing uncontrollably both at the church and in the cemetery.

Kyeiwaa shared the footage from her daughter’s funeral to admonish humans to build on love and compassion for all.

Watch the featured video above.