Former Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection in the erstwhile Mahama administration, Rachel Appoh, marked her 40th birthday with a breast cancer awareness campaign.

She underscored the need for all women to do regular breast screening for early detection of breast cancer.

“Detecting cancer early when treatment works best is critical to saving lives. Said DPHHS Cancer Control Program USA, Supervisor Leah Merchant. Starting at age 40, women should talk to their medical provider about the benefits of screening and women of average risk aged 50 to 74 years old should have a mammogram done at least every 2 years. Therefore as I celebrate my birthday today, I urge all women to invest their time by going to a nearby hospital to screen their breasts. As the theme goes ‘ Together We C.A.N. God bless all the donors on this special month. Cheers to me,” she wrote in a post on Facebook.

Rachel Appoh, also a former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, shared beautiful pictures to mark her 40th birthday.

