President Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed to deal with persons within his government who may be found complicit in illegal mining activities.

The President said the government has for several years been struggling with the fight against ‘galamsey’, hence government officials cannot continue to compromise efforts against the menace.

He said this when he met with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on Wednesday to court support for the fight against the canker.

“I am not here to threaten anybody, but I want you to know that this is a struggle that I take very seriously and I will not be in a position to protect anybody against who evidence is massed up about their complicity in this matter…I am a lawyer and I always deal with facts and when the facts are brought against you, you will be invited to comment on them.

“If the response is not satisfactory, you can guess to yourself what the consequences will be,” the President said.

He also admitted that Ghana’s fight against illegal mining has so far not been successful.

“Since I took office on 7th January 2017, nearly six years ago, I have made it the central feature of my presidency to lead in the efforts to rid our country of this menace which we all now call ‘galamsey’.

“Indeed, it was an important aspect of my inaugural address of that day. It has not been easy, it has not been popular, but we have not got the immediate result that I was looking for,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo further called for collaborative efforts from MMDCEs, chiefs and all stakeholders in the fight against ‘galamsey’.

According to him, “it is obvious that, if we are to win the fight, you and I have to take the lead to collaborate closely to do so. That is why I am here today.”