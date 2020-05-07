Rashid Mugeez, a member of recording duo R2Bees, has secured a feature with Nigerian superstar Davido.

The collaboration is one of the songs on his third album; ‘A Better Time’ which is set to be released come July 2020.

Though details of the song are not yet out, Davido confirmed the feature on his official Twitter page and expressed his excitement to work with the award-winner.

Davido confirmed the upcoming album would serve as a follow-up to his sophomore album, ‘A Good Time’ and with Mugeez on the list, it is surely one to look out for.

Not only did he announce a Nicki Minaj feature, but he also revealed he has already recorded 11 songs from the album.

Davido collaborated with the duo R2Bees in 2015 on a song titled ‘Gboza’ which made massive airplay in both Ghana and Nigeria.