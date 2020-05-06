Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, in an Instagram live conversation with Tunde Balogun, a top Nigerian media personality, said Nigeria musicians, irrespective of their followers, have to pass through Ghana to blow in their country.

His assertion has ‘angered’ many Nigerian showbiz lovers who claim Stonebwoy doesn’t know what he is about.

Nigerians always pass through Ghana to blow, why? There is a blessing you guys tap from and run with it. Right?

There is no Ghanaian artiste who is big in Ghana that had to pass through Nigeria to qualify to blow in their country. Mr Eazi had to blow here before he feels its home, Stonebwoy said.

However, some Nigerians, who took to the comment section of the post, disagreed and rained insults on him.