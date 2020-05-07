An African player, who plays for a Ligue 1 club, was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly being caught masturbating in public.

This is according to Le Parisien, with it being claimed that Angers winger Farid El Melali was taken into police custody.

The Algeria international, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Tuesday, has admitted to being guilty of the offence and was allowed to head home.

The incident happened on the night between Monday and Tuesday, with neighbours finding the player masturbating in the courtyard of his building in Angers.

What made the strange act even more disturbing is the fact that he allegedly touched himself while looking into the home of a female neighbour.

Other neighbours alerted the police and El Melali was arrested, with officials alleging that this is the second time he has been reported for similar acts.

His defence team stated that the Angers player thought his female neighbour could not see him. He will shortly be judged based on his guilty plea and is facing a fine.

The incident occurred a few hours after the Algerian’s contract with Angers was officially extended on Monday.