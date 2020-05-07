Engineer Muaz Magaji, the Kano State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructures Development, who was sacked after being accused of “celebrating” the death of late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

LIB reported earlier that Kano Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said Mr Magaji was sacked over his “unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari” who died from Coronavirus complications.

In what seems to be a twist of event, Mr Magaji has now announced the outcome of his Coronavirus test to his over 23,000 followers on Facebook. He further revealed that he has been moved to one of the isolation centres in the state.

He wrote:

Mr Magaji’s medical test was made public, hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed 30 new cases of Coronavirus in Kano state. The state currently has 427 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.