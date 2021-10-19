The Queen Mother of the Afutuakwa Traditional area in the Central Region, Nana Afransi, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to make a definite pronouncement on the raging issue of LGBTQI+ activities in Ghana.

According to the queen mother, the President’s stance on the matter will calm nerves and bring relief to many in the country.

In August, eight parliamentarians jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalisation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) and their related activities in the country.

The proponents also want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be forbidden in the country.

Since the controversial bill was made public, opposers have argued that should it be passed into law, it will violate the fundamental human rights of individuals who identify with the group.

Thus, addressing the President during his tour of the Central Region, Nana Afransi, said it would be a bad record that would soil the president’s legacy should he allow such advocacy and practices of the LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

She told the president: “Nana, some of our kith and kin want to change how God created them, and we won’t allow that to happen. Our traditions and customs abhor such practices, and we will kick against them.”

She further asked the president to make some pronouncements to put the issue to rest.

“When we lift our eyes, we see you. We don’t want this to be part of your records and legacies you are leaving behind; it would be such a dent in your legacy,” she said.

Nana Afransi is convinced the president could intervene by influencing the parliamentarians to pass the bill that would halt all advocacies on LGTBQ+.

The president, who didn’t respond to the issues raised by the queen mother, assured the chiefs and people of the area that his government’s policies would begin to yield results for all to see.

President Akufo-Addo told the people to demand of the opposition party any good policy they intend rolling out should they win power.

“All that they are doing is hurling insult on me. In all their rounds, they have not been able to put forward any policy they intend to pursue should they be given the nod to govern this country. So, next time they come here, ask them,” the President said.