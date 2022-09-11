Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II to take charge of the funeral rites of Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

In a viral video on social media, she said since the Ashanti Kingdom holds the record of hosting some of the historic funerals in the country, the two leaders should lobby for the Queen’s funeral to be held in Ghana.

The ‘Ye Hia Wadom’ hitmaker explained that the funeral rites of Prince Philip, who was the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as the husband of the late Queen, were not benefitting enough, looking at the high status he held when he was alive.

Therefore, as a royal, the Asantehene should do his due diligence in ensuring that the Queen’s funeral is held in Ghana.

Watch video below: