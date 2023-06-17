Voters in the Assin North constituency in the Central Region must punish the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Assin North bye-elections.

According to Nana Akomea, the party must pay for fielding an unqualified candidate in the 2020 parliamentary election which has stifled development in the constituency.

The Managing Director of State Transport Company (STC) was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programe Friday ahead of the bye-election on June 27, 2023.

All is set for the bye-election as four parliamentary candidates have filed their nomination forms to contest the race.

Balloting has also concluded with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku, picking the first slot.

A candidate on the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Sefanu Bernice Enyonam, picked second while the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) James Gyakye Quayson picked the third.

An independent candidate, Abaidoo Agartha, is the fourth person on the ballot sheet.

However, the NPP and the NDC have currently intensified their campaigns in various communities.

But Mr Akomea said the NDC candidate, Mr Quayson does not deserve another chance in Parliament.

Even worrying, he stated is the deceptive campaign waged by the NDC at Assin North just to win the elections.

The STC boss alleged that the opposition party is claiming NPP will legalise LGBTQI in Ghana should its candidate Charles Owusu win the bye-election.

“Gyakye Quayson was irresponsible so the people of Assin North should not vote for him based on sympathy. They must punish NDC,” he opined.

Mr Akomea urged the electorate to put their future above political sentiments and make the right decision.