The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) is attributing the delayed distribution of new textbooks for public and private basic schools to the development and adoption of a new curriculum.

According to Director-General of the Council, Professor Edward Appiah, a review of the majority of textbooks by publishers showed that they still produced books based on the old curriculum.

This, he said was because publishers were not equipped to produce books to suit the new curriculum.

Speaking with David Akuetteh on Luv FM, he said “about 95% of the books that had been brought for assessment was taking us back to objective base even though we have moved to the subject base. What it meant was that our writers, publishers, and our people were not ready for the standard base,” he said.

His comment follows concerns that after almost a year, many basic schools across the country have run short of textbooks for effective teaching and learning.

Professor Appiah explained that the council had identified the problem and has since organised training for publishers and writers for the standard adoption of the new curriculum.

Meanwhile, he said resource tags have been developed and given to teachers to aid in teaching and learning until the new curriculum textbooks are ready.

“We realise that we are going to have these challenges so we develop resource tags that every teacher can use. Resource tags give all that the teacher needs to know about the subject that he is going to teach. The preparations that he has to do, the various contents that he is going to do.

“The learning outcomes. They are all part in the resource pack, and we expect that the teachers should look at it and unpack it and use it to develop his lesson notes and lesson plans and then teach,” he added.